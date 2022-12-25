Local non-profit delivers school supplies, presents to unhoused families

Greetings with Gratitude brought Christmas to dozens of families on Sunday in the form of free food, backpacks filled with school supplies and gifts any child would be jealous of.

The event took place in Yellow Victorian Plaza in Newhall, just behind The Egg Plantation.

Danika Lynch, event organizer and founder of Greetings with Gratitude, said it brought just as much joy to those giving than it did for those receiving.

“There’s just nothing like it. When you see little kids get backpacks bigger than them or pick up the big bags of toys. I mean, to them, that’s everything,” said Lynch. “For a lot of these kids that are coming out, they don’t get the choice to pick and choose and to grab that wrapped bag and go through it. So for me seeing that… that warms my heart.”

Dozens of kids were able to choose any of the large gift bags or wrapped presents that they wanted. There were also gift cards and other essentials for parents, along with a free meal provided by the Egg Plantation.

Lynch said compassion and giving isn’t a sentiment reserved for the holidays, but can and should be done year-round.

“It’s not just on Christmas and this is just one aspect of what we do. But every day we all, and especially in this community – we know better, we all need to be a part of making a difference,” said Lynch. “Every single one of us, whether it’s a smile or actually helping someone in need, I always look at it whether it’s an adult or a child, that’s someone’s kid. We need to take in consideration that even our unsheltered or homeless need love and respect too.”