Macy’s robbery: One suspect arrested, other outstanding

The Macy’s in Valencia was robbed on Thursday night, resulting in one suspect arrested and the other fled, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call for service regarding a robbery at Macy’s.

Mall security attempted to stop the suspects from stealing items, according to Arriaga.

“One female was taken into custody, male suspect remains outstanding at this time,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

According to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, a 24-year-old California City woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery. She is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail as of the publication of this story.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.