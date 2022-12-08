Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound.

Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Deputies found his body in the middle of the basketball courts at Northbridge Park, lying next to a shotgun, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive in Valencia. The park is adjacent to Charles Helmers Elementary School.

Station officials reported the incident is not believed to be part of an active crime investigation. They have referred all inquiries about the death to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, which has not responded to requests for comment about the nature of the death investigation.

