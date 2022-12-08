Missing woman last seen in Stevenson Ranch

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, and at-risk, 20-year-old woman named Mynna Carmen Tabuloc.

Tabuloc was last seen on Wednesday at around noon, near the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch wearing a white hooded sweater and blue jeans. Tabuloc is approximately five feet tall and weighs about 105 pounds. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), download the “P3 Tips” Mobile app on your smartphone through Google Play or the Apple App Store, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.