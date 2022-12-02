Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation.

LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.

Ross was located by law enforcement officials near the intersection of Elano Circle and Jakes Way in Canyon Country at around 3 p.m., according to Officer J. Chavez of the LAPD Media Relations Division.

Ross is now in custody at the LAPD Valley Jail in lieu of $2 million bail, according to Sheriff’s Department records available online.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Mark O’Donnell at 818-374-9550. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org