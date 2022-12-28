Newhall resident arrested on suspicion of burglary

A 33-year-old Newhall resident was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of burglary, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies received a call in regards to a possible burglary at the 25200 block of Wheeler Road at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies arrived on scene and detained two males, one which was later confirmed observed entering the home prior to deputy arrival,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

One man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. At the time of this publication, he remains in custody.

He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bail.