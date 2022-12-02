No arrest in shoplifting incident at Ulta in Valencia

A woman might’ve gotten away with what’s suspected to be stolen merchandise on Wednesday evening at Ulta in Valencia, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect left the beauty supply store on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway at about 6:30 p.m.

The woman “exited (the) store with merchandise without making an attempt to pay,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “Left in a gray Honda CRV.”

Arriaga added that she didn’t know if any arrest was made in connection with the Wednesday incident. The complete report, she said Thursday, was still pending.