Power outage shuts down traffic lights on Copper Hill

Several stop lights on Copper Hill Drive were temporarily out due to a power outage that occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Some stop lights were completely out, while others were on, but flashing.

By 10:30 a.m. Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita, said all lights were operable and that crews were en route to the site for repairs.

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, the extent of the outage. Lujan said the outage was due to a breaker issue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.