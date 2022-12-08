Republican caucus chooses Wilk’s successor as Senate minority leader

News release

Members of the California Senate Republican Caucus unanimously voted to elect Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, as their next leader. Jones currently serves as Senate Republican Caucus Chair and succeeds Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who was elected to the post by his colleagues in January 2021.

Jones will officially take the leadership reins from current Wilk on Jan. 1.

“Despite strong political headwinds, we held our own in the 2022 elections. We are reaching new communities through our repurposed caucus communications program,” said Wilk. “I’m thankful to my Senate Republican colleagues for their support.

“As Senate Republican Caucus Chair, Sen. Jones has been a valuable leader of our team and he’s ready to build upon the foundation we established. He enjoys my full confidence and I’m excited to see what he and our team is able to accomplish in the upcoming legislative session. He’s ready to lead.”

Jones said, “Thank you to my colleagues for their trust in my vision to lead our caucus. Sen. Wilk has been a strong leader for this caucus as he has supported us in our communication, legislative and constituent services in important ways.

“Californians are best served by hard-working elected officials that put bipartisanship and the betterment of the community first. This philosophy is something I have always tried to adhere to in the past and I will carry over as Senate minority leader,” Jones said.

“Small businesses, middle class families, and college-bound Californians move out of state every day, with many of them never wanting or able to return because of the high cost of living, lack of affordable jobs, and increasing property and violent crime in our state. As a sign of the severity of the issue, the moving company U-Haul ran out of trucks trying to meet the demand of those fleeing California,” Jones added. “It’s in situations such as this that we in the minority party will continue stepping up and offering alternative solutions that we think work better than the stale, big-government, Democrat Party knee-jerk standard responses.”