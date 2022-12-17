Saugus district’s governing board reorganizes

District staff gives LCAP update

The Saugus Union School District conducted its organizational meeting, swore in two new members on its board of trustees Tuesday and received a presentation from staff regarding a fee justification survey and Local Control and Accountability Plan update.

Katherine Cooper, Trustee Area 3, swore in returning member Christopher Trunkey and new members Cassandra Love and Anna Griese onto the Saugus district’s board of trustees. Trunkey, Love and Griese were elected by voters onto the board during this year’s General Election.

The governing board then elected Trunkey as the presiding officer and Cooper as the clerk for 2023.

After the governing board conducted its organizational meeting and elected board members to serve on various committees for the incoming year, district staff presented the board with an update on its Local Control and Accountability Plan.

According to the state Department of Education, the LCAP is a three-year plan that describes the goals, actions, services and expenditures to support positive student outcomes that address state and local priorities.

Edwin Clement, assistant superintendent of education services, Carin Fractor, director of categorical and special programs, and Mary Mann, director of curriculum and instruction, led the presentation. The presentation was an overview of the district’s current LCAP and outlined the timeline for the 2023-24 LCAP.

Districts receive additional funding to support unduplicated pupils — those students are English learners, foster youth and low income.

In the Saugus district, from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year, the percentage of English learners decreased by 0.7%, to be at the current 8.8%, the percentage of foster youth stayed the same and low-income students increased by 3.3%, to be at the current 25.8%

For the 2022-23 school year, the district received approximately $4.9 million in supplemental funds for unduplicated pupils.

According to the presentation, the district has five goals as part of its LCAP — engaging parents in the school community and decision-making process for learning, create safe school environments where students feel connected, provide opportunities for English learners to prosper, implementing instructional programs and services to close the achievement gap for these students, and provide opportunities for staff and students to see themselves represented in schools.

Overall, the district is meeting its expectations and goals for its unduplicated pupils as indicated by various metrics and feedback from community groups and stakeholders.