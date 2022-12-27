Saugus man arrested on suspicion of stealing from Walmart

A Saugus man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of grand theft of approximately $965 worth of merchandise from the Stevenson Ranch Walmart, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding stolen merchandise at the Stevenson Ranch Walmart around 11:15 a.m. on the 25400 block of The Old Road, wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, in an email.

The suspect exited the store with merchandise in hand without making an attempt to pay, she added. The man stole approximately $965 worth of merchandise. He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $20,000 bail. He was later released on bond, she added.