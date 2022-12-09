SCV Water receives award for comprehensive financial report

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has 

awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2020/21. 

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, SCV Water officials said in a prepared statement.  

“It is always an honor for the agency and staff to be awarded the Certificate of Achievement from Government Finance Officers Association,” said Rochelle Patterson, SCV Water chief financial and administrative officer. “We take great pride in being financially transparent and accountable by producing a superb annual report that exceeds all requirements.”   

An impartial panel judged the report to meet the program’s high standards, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report. 

To view the comprehensive financial report, visit bit.ly/SCVWFinancialReport2020-2021

