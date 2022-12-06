Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa. 

“Two male adults brandished a knife and stole liquor,” Arriaga told The Signal Tuesday morning. “They were detained and arrested.” 

Arriaga added that no injuries were reported. She had no additional information, as the arrest report, she said, had not yet been completed.

