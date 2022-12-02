Vehicle collides with fire hydrants, light pole and transformer in Canyon Country

One vehicle collided with two fire hydrants, a light standard and pad mount transformer, causing thousands to lose power on Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Southern California Edison officials.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:42 p.m. in response to a call regarding a vehicle collision in the 18600 block of Via Princessa. They arrived on the scene at 9:49 p.m.

“A male adult was determined to be driving impaired with alcohol,” wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal.

The 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Arriaga.

No transports occurred, according to Sanchez. No injuries were reported, according to Arriaga.

Sanchez was able to confirm that the vehicle “sheared” the hydrants and hit one light standard.

Benjamin Gallagher, media relations advisor for Southern California Edison, confirmed that the vehicle collided into a pad mount transformer, causing 14,776 customers to lose power at 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

The original boundaries of the outage were as follows: North to Soledad Canyon Road; east to Sierra Highway; south to Placerita Canyon Road and west to Lost Canyon Road.

Power had been restored Thursday afternoon to all but 50 customers, including Costco. A Costco employee shared that the power was still out at the store as of mid-afternoon and the store was running off of a generator.

Southern California Edison remained on the scene working to restore the power to the remaining 50 customers. An official restoration time is unavailable at the time of this publication. The boundaries of the outage as of Thursday afternoon are as follows: North to Via Princessa, east to Jason Drive and west to Vista Del Canon.