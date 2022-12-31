Wind advisory set-in place during SCV’s rain

Santa Clarita is approaching hazardous weather conditions on Saturday night with high winds and rain, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday morning to afternoon the high is forecasted as 56 degrees with a 90% chance of rain. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service is in place from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

An SUV drives through a flooded area on Placerita Canyon Road near The Master’s University as a light rain falls in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 123122. Dan Watson/The Signal

Saturday night the chance of rain increases to 100%, mainly before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low is forecasted as 43 degrees.

“We’re in a wet period,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart. “The jet stream is opening up the door for storms to roll through, so we have that storm that’s up north that’ll start moving down our way this weekend and then another one will follow on its heels on Wednesday.”

The #LARain is expected to arrive on New Years Eve. For more tips, emergency information or to sign up for alert messaging visit https://t.co/alaDw0uMsq#RainyDay #Rain #LASD #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/W9zkzsvCvJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 31, 2022

Ready LA County advises the following precautionary measures to be taken in response: heed all instructions from emergency responders and emergency alert notifications, drive cautiously and slow down and do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water.

LA County residents can register for emergency alerts at bit.ly/3G9xUws.