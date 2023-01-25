$30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property stolen in Newhall

More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked on Tuesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500 block of Skyridge Drive, the back window of a resident’s home was smashed and the house was ransacked.

Deputies discovered that more than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was taken, according to Arriaga.

At the time of this publication, there is no description available for the suspect(s) and the suspect(s) remain outstanding, according to Arriaga. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.