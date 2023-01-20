Caltrans announces lane closures on I-5 starting Friday night

The California Department of Transportation, Caltrans, announced that the northbound side of Interstate 5 will only have one lane open from Friday night to Saturday morning in efforts to open an additional lane at a landslide near Castaic.

Interstate 5 has four northbound lanes, but only two lanes have been open since Jan. 10 when a landslide near Templin Highway blocked two of the right lanes.

Two lanes of the northbound I-5 freeway near Templin Highway remain closed due to a landslide during the heavy rainstorms last week on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The northbound side of Interstate 5 will have only one lane open from 9 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday. The location of the crews’ work is 4 miles south of Templin Highway.

“To create the third northbound lane, Caltrans will install new lane striping Friday night,” read a press release from Caltrans. This is said to be the safest method for travelers and crews.

Crews help clear debris after they closed two lanes of the northbound I-5 freeway near Templin Highway due to a landslide during the heavy rainstorms last week on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Caltrans advises motorists to avoid the area for non-essential travel or allow extra time and expect delays.

The schedule of the work is subject to change due to weather or operational issues.

“Caltrans has a team of experts developing a plan to stabilize the landslide area and clear the material from the freeway,” read the Caltrans release. “There is no estimated timeline for completion due to continuing instability of the slide.”

Motorists can check on highway closures at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-427-7623.