Celebrate the music of the ’40s on a ‘Jukebox Saturday Night’

By Janet Hedke

Contributor

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites the community to an elegant evening of wine, dinner and song at the organization’s annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit, “Jukebox Saturday Night,” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

You can begin your evening with appetizers and a cash bar and bid on a wide variety of silent auction items from donors’ private offerings and favorite Santa Clarita Valley vendors. You can purchase raffle tickets for a seven-day cruise to your choice of the Caribbean or the Mexican Riviera. Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100 and the winner need not be present.

A sumptuous Italian dinner awaits from Piccola Trattoria, and there will be plenty of cabernet. As you dine, you’ll be entertained by a live big band and selections from the 1940s sung by members of the Master Chorale. Individual dinner tickets are $150. Or, you can sponsor a VIP table for 10 for $1,750, which comes with extra gifts including wine and gourmet chocolates for your table. Desserts will be served as unique live auction experiences are offered.

For tickets and more information, visit www.scmasterchorale.org or call 661-383-1776. All proceeds support the Master Chorale.

The group’s classical concert “Peace and Comfort” is coming up on March 12, as the Chorale presents the beloved “Mozart Requiem” as well as a new “Dona Nobis Pacem” by Artistic Director Allan Petker. Your support at events like Cabaret & Cabernet helps the organization to gather the best musicians in Southern California to accompany these works.

On June 4, the Chorale will offer a “Choral Bouquet” of songs about flowers, from Lauridsen’s madrigals “Chansons des Roses” to the Foundations hit, “Build Me Up Buttercup.”

Both concerts will be held at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire.

