County to host Plant Camp 101 at Hart Park

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting a botany-focused Plant Camp at William S. Hart Regional Park throughout January.

The class, titled “Plant Camp 101,” will teach teen and adult campers basic horticulture, plant science, anatomy, classification, soils, nature observation and plant art.

The classes will be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 to Jan. 26.

Registration fees are $60 for one session with an additional material/supply fee of $10 per session.

Note that Plant Camp is not a plant identification class.

Dates and times are subject to change.

For more information and to reserve a spot, visit: parks.lacounty.gov/winterclasses or call Hart Park’s office at: 661-259-1750