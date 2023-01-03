County to host Plant Camp 101 at Hart Park

There are seven group campgrounds at William S. Hart Regional Park in Newhall. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting a botany-focused Plant Camp at William S. Hart Regional Park throughout January.  

The class, titled “Plant Camp 101,” will teach teen and adult campers  basic horticulture, plant science, anatomy, classification, soils, nature observation and plant art.  

The classes will be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 to Jan. 26.  

Registration fees are $60 for one session with an additional material/supply fee of $10 per session.  

Note that Plant Camp is not a plant identification class.  

Dates and times are subject to change.  

For more information and to reserve a spot, visit: parks.lacounty.gov/winterclasses or call Hart Park’s office at: 661-259-1750 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS