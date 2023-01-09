Deputies: Connection between man killed by LASD and woman stabbed to death still under investigation

A woman stabbed to death, a man shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and the connection between the two still leave a lot of unanswered questions as to what happened near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday.

All information being reported is according to narratives and information provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department:

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday a woman was stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near the east tip of Bouquet Canyon Reservoir.

The location is about 11.5 miles up the canyon from Bouquet’s intersection with Vasquez Canyon Road and is approximately 350 yards away from All Nations Church Ancor and Anchor Retreat Center.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station law enforcement officials investigate a deputy-involved shooting from this morning in relation to a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Homicide detectives and other law enforcement personnel were still on the scene investigating the murder when a man was seen crossing a dirt access road adjacent to where the body of the woman was found. The road he was crossing is private and “cordoned off by a barbed wire fence,” according to the narrative provided by LASD.

Shortly after deputies had contacted the man, he produced a knife. They attempted to “safely detain the male” but during the encounter, deputies say he advanced towards them — still brandishing the knife. As he did, deputies shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The connection between the woman stabbed to death and the man killed by sheriff’s deputies is still under investigation.

“Investigators are working to determine if any connection exists between the murder of the female adult and the male involved in the deputy-involved shooting,” read the LASD statement.

“We have not established that link yet, or connection, however you’d like to word it. But once we do, if we do, we will release that as well,” said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra, the LASD detective handling both the stabbing and the deputy-involved shooting.

Vizcarra said he also had not found any connection, at the time of this publication, between the woman and the nearby All Nations Church or Anchor Retreat Center.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said both the woman and the man’s identities are not ready to be released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Nasir said that the CHP was not involved in the shooting, contrary to initial reports on social media. He confirmed it was a sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting.

According to the SIB, in all deputy-involved shootings in L.A. County, where a person is struck by gunfire, there are several independent investigations that begin.

The investigations are done by, but are not limited to, the SIB, Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau.

The Office of the Inspector General is also notified and sends a representative to the scene and provides “independent oversight throughout the investigation process.” Once this is done, a review is conducted by the Critical Incident Review Panel to “determine if any immediate actions are warranted.”

“Every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee. Input from Constitutional Policing Advisors is provided during the process,” read the SIB’s statement. “The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division, conducts a legal analysis to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed and if the shooting was legally justified.”

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

There is no additional information available at this time.