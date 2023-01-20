Deputies need help in finding identity theft suspect

Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the community’s help in finding an identity theft suspect they’ve been searching for since May 22 of last year.  

The suspect reportedly entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s allegedly stolen credit card.  

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Rubalcava at 661-287-5608 or via email at [email protected] Anonymous tips can also be submitted via #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

