Deputies need help in finding identity theft suspect

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the community’s help in finding an identity theft suspect they’ve been searching for since May 22 of last year.

The suspect reportedly entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita and purchased items using a victim’s allegedly stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Rubalcava at 661-287-5608 or via email at [email protected] Anonymous tips can also be submitted via #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.