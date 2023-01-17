Deputies pursue reported stolen vehicle through SCV

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station pursued a possible stolen vehicle west on Lyons Avenue Monday before continuing onto the southbound Interstate 5, according to first responder radio traffic.

Radio traffic indicated that a pickup truck, with the license plate 22200J2, was being pursued at 55 mph down Lyons Avenue before SCV deputies asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.

Officers with the CHP Newhall station said they had not yet picked up any calls from the SCV Sheriff’s Station and indicated this may be because they had ended the pursuit.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were not available for comment at the time of this publication.