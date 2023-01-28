Deputies: Suspected home break-in being treated as domestic violence case

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station respond to a domestic disturbance call on Manzanita Lane on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are treating an incident that occurred on the 2700 block of Manzanita Lane as a suspected case of domestic violence.  

The initial call that went out on first responder radio was that it was a possible home burglary. However, Deputy Hansen said this was not the case.  

Sgt. Sherry Clark, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, stated the initial call came from a neighbor who reported what sounded like a fight coming from a nearby house.  

Hansen said there was no weapon used in the suspected altercation and confirmed a description of the suspect: a 5-foot, 7-inch man weighing 190 pounds wearing a black jacket and khaki pants, last seen driving away from Manzanita Lane in a gray 2008 Toyota Corolla.  

The name of the suspect is known by deputies. However, he is still at large at the time of this publication.  

Manzanita Lane is a small road in a neighborhood near the intersection of Tesoro Del Valle Drive and Rancho Tesoro.  

