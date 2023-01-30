Garcia to serve on 3 appropriations subcommittees

News release

House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger announced that Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will serve on three appropriations subcommittees: defense; commerce, justice and science; and energy and water development.

“It’s an honor to have been selected to serve on three important subcommittees on the House Appropriations Committee,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “Having previously served on the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, I know how vital this subcommittee is, particularly to our law enforcement. I am also excited to join the Defense Subcommittee where I will continue to work to ensure our military is properly equipped to defend our nation, strengthen our national security, and ensure that our enemies are deterred or defeated.”

Garcia added: “Lastly, I am thankful to serve on the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, which will fund projects nationwide to lower our energy prices and grow our water supply, two issues that are of utmost importance in California.”

“I’m excited to welcome back Congressman Mike Garcia of California to serve on the House Appropriations Committee in the 118th Congress,” Granger, R-Texas, said in a prepared statement. “His subcommittee assignments are directly associated with his background and district. Congressman Garcia’s experience as a veteran and former executive in the defense industry makes him a perfect fit to serve on the Subcommittee on Defense. In a state like California where water access is critical, Congressman Garcia will be a perfect fit to serve on the Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.”

Granger added: “Finally, Congressman Garcia returns to the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee where he was an invaluable member last Congress. I look forward to our continued work together on behalf of the American people.”

Garcia has also been selected to serve on the House Intelligence Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.