Gas leak on Avenue Stanford prompts road closure

A gas leak was reported on Avenue Stanford Wednesday afternoon, which prompted a road closure and responses from various agencies.

According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there was a report of gas leak on the 28400 block of Stanford Avenue near Technology Drive at approximately 12:49 p.m.

There no reports of injuries and no reports of transports, he added.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said deputies were called to provide traffic control. She noted Avenue Stanford was closed at Vanderbilt Way while Fire Department personnel handled the incident.