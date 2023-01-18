Gas leak on Avenue Stanford prompts road closure

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responds to a gas leak on Avenue Stanford. Fire Department personnel cut away a 4-inch gas main with a piece of equipment. Officials with the city of Santa Clarita announced Avenue Stanford was closed by Vanderbilt Way. Dan Watson/The Signal
A gas leak was reported on Avenue Stanford Wednesday afternoon, which prompted a road closure and responses from various agencies. 

According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there was a report of gas leak on the 28400 block of Stanford Avenue near Technology Drive at approximately 12:49 p.m.  

There no reports of injuries and no reports of transports, he added.  

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said deputies were called to provide traffic control. She noted Avenue Stanford was closed at Vanderbilt Way while Fire Department personnel handled the incident.  

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community.

