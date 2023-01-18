Inaugural Restaurant Week coming to SCV

News Release

FeedSCV, a local nonprofit dedicated to combating food insecurity, is hosting a Restaurant Week that will last from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10.

Restaurants participating in the event have promised to contribute $1 for every meal sold to feedSCV to offset operating costs.

No ticket is needed to participate in the event — simply visit one of the participating restaurants. Those who post their meal to their favorite social media site with the hashtag #SCVRestaurant Week2023 will have a chance to win prizes.

More than 25 local restaurants are participating, and restaurant week did not charge any participating restaurants to join the event. The deadline for restaurants to participate was Jan. 15. However, businesses are invited to get on the list early for next year by contacting [email protected]

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit www.scvrestaurantweek.com.