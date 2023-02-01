‘Know Your NATURE Center’ unveils new educational opportunities for future Placerita Canyon Nature Center visitors

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center cut the red ribbon on its “Know Your NATURE Center” exhibit on Saturday, opening the sliding doors to provide more opportunities to the next and current generations to learn more about the local nature.

“This is a gem for not only the city, but the county and every single young person in Los Angeles who comes far and wide to be able to come to the nature center to understand nature,” said Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean. “Sometimes they don’t have that opportunity, but we give them that opportunity here at the nature center.”

From left, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo and City of Santa Claria councilmember Marsha McLean discus the new bird nest exhibit during the grand opening of the Know Your NATURE Center at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center in Newhall on Saturday, 012823. Dan Watson/The Signal

The “Know Your NATUTRE Center” is a result of a year of work from 36 people (volunteers, docents, family members and friends) thanks to a community service grant provided by the city of Santa Clarita.

The 36 worked on many aspects of the project such as video production, photography, carpentry and electrical work.

“This is probably one of the most dedicated groups of volunteers in L.A. County and I really admire the work that y’all give,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the county’s 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

The service grant consisted of two parts: producing three short informational videos and a video installation.

The three videos (“Pick a Trail,” “Wild About Wildflowers,” and “Let’s Go Birdwatching”) are available to be viewed inside of the “Know Your NATURE Center” by simply pressing a button.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, right, looks on as Susan Grose, left cuts the cake during the grand opening ceremony of the Know Your NATURE Center at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center in Newhall on Saturday, 012823. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Figuring out how to do things of inspiration and learning for all of our visitors so that they can love and respect nature as much as we all do,” said exhibit docent Cindy Gold.

The exhibit also features displays and information on “Bird Nests of Placerita Canyon,” “Birds of Placerita Canyon,” and “An Adventure in Animal Tracks.”

Docent/Naturalist Cindy Gold, left, thanks dignitaries and the dozens of attendees for their assistance in the creation of the Know Your NATURE Center at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center in Newhall on Saturday, 012823. Dan Watson/The Signal

According to county Parks & Recreation Director Norma Edith García-Gonzalez, 130,000 people visit the Placerita Nature Center a year.

“You know the best compliment that I’m going to leave with today was … someone said, ‘I raised my children here,’” said García-Gonzalez.

The Placerita Nature Center is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road and is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.placerita.org.