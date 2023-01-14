LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus.

Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Fox was last seen on Jan. 13 at approximately 7:49 p.m. on the 22000 block of Nancy Place in Saugus.

Fox could be driving a white 2021 Jeep Gladiator with a California license plate number of 68552G3.

Fox suffers from depression and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, Detective M. Perez.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), download the “P3 Tips” app or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.