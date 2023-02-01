Man arrested on suspicion of burglary at Laemmle Newhall Theatre

A man was positively identified as the suspect in a burglary at Laemmle Newhall Theatre on Saturday and arrested on suspicion of those charges, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call in regards to a burglary that occurred at 22500 Lyons Ave. at approximately 2 a.m.

“A male white adult entered through an entrance door and stole property, including a company cell phone, interior keys, from a concession counter,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The suspect then exited.”

Deputies proceeded to conduct a search of the area, according to Arriaga. They located and detained a man matching the description they were provided with.

The man was positively identified as the suspect, according to Arriaga.

The Newhall resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody at the time of this publication.