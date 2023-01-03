Man arrested on suspicion of three felony charges in Stevenson Ranch

A 31-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident was arrested on multiple felony charges, including child neglect, on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call for service in regards to a dispute at the 25300 block of The Old Road.

“A (adult male) neighbor was reported dumping furniture and trash in front of a neighbor’s door,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “As deputies detained the suspect, he became uncooperative, a brief struggle ensued.”

Deputies were able to detain the suspect, with the help of assisting units, according to Arriaga. No further incident occurred.

According to Arriaga, medical personnel on the scene evaluated a deputy who had sustained minor injury as a result from the struggle.

“From investigation, deputies learned during a fit of rage, the suspect broke a window, leaving behind glass his 4-year-old child had access to, resulting in the child’s minor injury,” wrote Arriaga. “The suspect also hit a neighbor’s dog, causing the dog to lose consciousness.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of resisting a peace officer, animal cruelty and child neglect. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, where he remains in custody at the time of this publication. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.