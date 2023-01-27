Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning.

The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday.

Stone, 27, of Kern County, last had been contacted at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to an LASD news release.

A LASD news release sent at 2:53 a.m. on Friday stated that Stone had been located.

They thanked the public, the media, Aero Bureau and deputy personnel for their efforts in the search.