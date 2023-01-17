Newhall resident booked on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

A 24-year-old Newhall resident with several outstanding warrants for his arrest was booked on Sunday on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Sunday at approximately 1 a.m. a deputy contacted the suspect who had been identified as a man with several outstanding warrants.

“A search of the male resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The man was booked on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, alongside his warrants. At the time of this publication, he remains in custody and is being held in lieu of $90,250 bail.