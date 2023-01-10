One vehicle overturned in Newhall collision

One vehicle was overturned in a Tuesday morning vehicle collision, resulting in two transports in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, firefighters were dispatched to the northbound side of Highway 14 and Newhall Avenue at 9:58 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 10:06 a.m.

The call was received originally as “two persons trapped,” according to Benitez, but upon arrival two people were outside of the vehicle.

The vehicle was overturned.

Two patients were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Benitez.

The status of the patients and the extent of their injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.

The scene was cleared at 10:46 a.m.