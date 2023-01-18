Rancho Camulos to hold historical re-creation of ‘Ramona’ author’s visit

Rancho Camulos is noted for its literary significance as the setting for Helen Hunt Jackson’s novel “Ramona,” first published in 1884.
News Release 

On Jan. 23, 1882, author Helen Hunt Jackson visited Rancho Camulos along the Santa Clara River, just east of Piru – a visit that inspired her to include this vestige of the California lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel “Ramona.” 

On Jan. 29 at 1 p.m., visitors can experience a re-creation of Jackson’s 1882 visit at Rancho Camulos, now a museum, where reenactors will portray an event that “forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos.” 

Docent tours of the museum will take place at 4 p.m. following the re-creation. The suggested donation is $10 and reservations can be made by calling the museum at 805-521-1501.  

Rancho Camulos – located on Highway 126, 10 miles west of Interstate 5 – is the only national historic landmark in Ventura County. More information about the museum can be found at www.ranchocamulos.org. 

