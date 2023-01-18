Rancho Camulos to hold historical re-creation of ‘Ramona’ author’s visit

News Release

On Jan. 23, 1882, author Helen Hunt Jackson visited Rancho Camulos along the Santa Clara River, just east of Piru – a visit that inspired her to include this vestige of the California lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel “Ramona.”

On Jan. 29 at 1 p.m., visitors can experience a re-creation of Jackson’s 1882 visit at Rancho Camulos, now a museum, where reenactors will portray an event that “forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos.”

Docent tours of the museum will take place at 4 p.m. following the re-creation. The suggested donation is $10 and reservations can be made by calling the museum at 805-521-1501.

Rancho Camulos – located on Highway 126, 10 miles west of Interstate 5 – is the only national historic landmark in Ventura County. More information about the museum can be found at www.ranchocamulos.org.