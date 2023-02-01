Reseda resident arrested in Canyon Country on suspicion of multiple felony charges

A 21-year-old Reseda resident was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, resisting an officer and battery on Saturday in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3:15 p.m. deputies received a call in regards to a disturbance at the 18000 block of Anne’s Circle.

“During a verbal argument between the victim and her brother, the suspect physically assaulted the victim and dragged her against her will,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

While deputies tried to detain the suspect, the suspect resisted and became uncooperative, according to Arriaga. After a brief struggle, deputies detained the suspect without further incident.

Medical personnel evaluated the suspect as a precaution, according to Arriaga.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, resisting an officer and battery and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication.