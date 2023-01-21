‘Run The Beast and Feed The Hungry:’ a 9.6-mile trek for one cause

One by one, participants completed their 9.6-mile trek in the dirt and mud to be met by cheers.

“Yeah! Good job!” exclaimed students of The Master’s University, clapping soon following.

The 7:30 a.m. start and close to 10-mile journey did not make over 60 participants shy away from participating in something for their community – a step toward ending hunger.

Attendees bring donated food to “Run the Beast and Feed The Hungry” event hosted by The Master’s University at Whitney Canyon Park in Newhall on Saturday, 012123. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Master’s University held its annual event, “Run The Beast and Feed The Hungry,” on Saturday morning at “The Beast,” within Whitney Canyon Park. The university partnered with the Children’s Hunger Fund for the event.

“It’s a chance to come out and go on a trek for a good cause,” said Zach Schroeder, The Master’s University cross country and track and field coach.

Participants were asked to bring donations to the event, including packages of spaghetti, cans of tuna and gummy fruit snacks. All donations were packed up to then be donated to the Children’s Hunger Fund.

Event organizer Zach Schroeder gives last minute instructions to the dozens of participants before the start of the “Run the Beast and Feed The Hungry” event hosted by The Master’s University at Whitney Canyon Park in Newhall on Saturday, 012123. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It is a great cause and a great way to spread the gospel,” said event coordinator Daniel Rush.

The trek itself was open for interpretation for everyone participating – hike it, walk it or even only go part of the way. Participants traveled 4.8 miles, in the way of their choosing, almost entirely upwards.

After a quick picture at the top and taking in the view, participants came back down again, making the entirety of the trek 9.6 miles.

“It’s pretty hard,” said Rush.

The Master’s University additionally set up a donation page for the Children’s Hunger Fund with a $5,000 goal. Those wishing to donate can do so at bit.ly/3D096Gr.