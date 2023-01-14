SCV in flood advisory for second rainy weekend

Don’t put those umbrellas away yet, the rain is back for another weekend in Santa Clarita and a flood advisory by the National Weather Service is in place, effective until 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“This will just be a continuous wet period,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart.

The National Weather Service’s flood advisory is set in place for Santa Clarita from Saturday at 12:09 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

HEADS UP!!!



FLOOD ADVISORY issued for #LosAngeles county thru 315 PM.



Hourly rain rates between 0.25 and" 0.40" will continue thru the afternoon.



Minor urban and small stream flooding likely. Minor mud and debris flows possible in and around recent burn areas. #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 14, 2023

A vehicle crosses the rain swollen stream at Lincoln Avenue in Val Verde. Dan Watson/The Signal

According to the tweet, Santa Clarita is expected to be met with hourly rain rates from 0.25 inches to 0.40 inches.

The predicted forecast for Santa Clarita’s second rainy weekend by the NWS is as follows:

Saturday afternoon – 100% chance of rain, a high of around 55 degrees.

Saturday night – 100% chance before 10 p.m., a low of around 42 degrees.

Sunday – 30% chance of rain after 4 p.m., a high nearing 55 degrees.

Sunday night – 100% chance of rain after 10 p.m., a low of around 42 degrees.

Monday – 60% chance of rain, a high nearing 56 degrees.

Monday night – 30% chance of rain, a low of around 38 degrees.

Santa Clarita residents can visit the city’s website, “Ready for Rain,” readyforrain.santa-clarita.com, to read more information on what the city does during a rain event and how to get assistance if they are impacted by the rain. It also includes information on preparedness tips for heavy rains and flooding, city phone numbers to contact for flooding, fallen trees, mudslides, erosion and more rain-related issues and preparedness information for residents living in or near fire burn areas.