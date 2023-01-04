Stolen vehicle suspect taken into custody at gunpoint

A stolen vehicle suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint on Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Moises Marroquin, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, officers conducted a traffic break at The Old Road and Calgrove Boulevard at approximately 9:27 a.m. in regards to a stolen vehicle suspect.

The male suspect was, as Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic described, uncooperative.

“Initially not responding to command,” said Marroquin.

The man was detained by two CHP Newhall units at gunpoint and taken into custody, according to Marroquin and L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.