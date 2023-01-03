Traffic collision in Angeles Forest results in man transported to nearby hospital

A man was transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday afternoon after reports of a solo traffic collision on Placerita Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to emergency personnel. 

According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency units responded to a solo vehicle collision a few miles east of the 19000 block of Placerita Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest.  

Benitez confirmed one person was transported to a nearby hospital, but no additional information was available regarding the extent of the man’s injuries. However, according to emergency radio dispatch traffic, the man had possible back pain and suffered a head injury.  

The man was transported via ambulance at approximately 12:19 p.m.

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

