Traffic collisions on I-5 and Highway 14 stall traffic

Two separate traffic collisions reported on northbound Interstate 5 near Lyons Avenue, and another one on northbound Highway 14 near Newhall Avenue, caused delays for commuters Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Lyons Avenue at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Fire Department, said units arrived shortly after the call for service. There were no reports of injuries and no transports needed, he added.

According to QuickMap, a tool used by CHP officers to relay information, there were reports of a white Mercedes sedan that collided with another vehicle, and a gray BMW collided with a red Toyota van.

In the second traffic collision, reported at approximately 2:07 p.m., CHP officers received reports of a solo spinout on Highway 14 near Newhall Avenue. The driver lost control, collided with the center diver and bounced off the wall, according to information on QuickMap.

Benitez said there were no reports of injuries and no transports for this traffic collision.

By 2:40 p.m., traffic on Interstate 5 and Highway 14 continued to flow with disruptions as a result of the traffic collisions.