Two arrested in connection with suspected armed robbery

A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday in connection with a suspected armed robbery at the Macy’s at Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga stated the incident took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. when loss prevention officers contacted two men and a woman who were suspected of exiting the business with merchandise not paid for. Upon contact, one of the men brandished a knife and swung it at the victim, according to Arriaga.

“The suspects then entered a white Mercedes and drove away towards Magic Mountain Parkway. Deputies searched the area and located the suspects’ vehicle, unoccupied, at 24463 Magic Mountain Parkway,” wrote Arriaga. “Deputies conducted a search of the nearby businesses and located a male matching the suspect description inside 24453 Magic Mountain Parkway.”

That address is listed as a Jersey Mike’s location, but there are several “fast casual” restaurants in the same building.

The man was then detained, according to Arriaga, and during a search a pocket knife was found, the keys to the white Mercedes in question and, inside the car, the allegedly stolen merchandise.

During the search, a woman matching the suspect description returned to the Mercedes and deputies detained her as well. Both the man and woman detained “were positively identified as the suspects,” according to Arriaga.

Arriaga said the woman, a 29-year-old Sun Valley resident, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, and so was the man. The woman was released on her own recognizance, while the man remains in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at the time of this publication.

A third suspect remains outstanding.