Two-vehicle collision blocks No. 1 lane on Highway 14

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 temporarily blocked the No. 1 lane Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, CHP Newhall received a call in regards to three vehicles blocking the No. 1 lane at 11:34 a.m.

“Upon CHP arrival, it was determined to be a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries,” said Greengard.

According to Eddie Pickett, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a white Chevy Malibu.

The collision took place at the southbound side of the 14 freeway at the start of the transition to the northbound side of Interstate 5.

“The vehicles were moved to the right shoulder at approximately 11:42 a.m.,” said Greengard.

According to Greengard, minor injuries were sustained. The extent of these injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.

As of the time of this publication, CHP Newhall was still on the scene waiting for tow trucks.