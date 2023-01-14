Wilk to co-chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus

FILE
Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announced he will co-chair the Legislative Problem Solvers Caucus with Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton. The caucus was created by a group of legislators committed more to progress than to ideology. 

“Californians could care less which political party comes up with a good idea, they just want a government that works for — rather than against — them,” said Wilk, R-Santa Clarita. “I look forward to working with my colleagues — more interested in collaboration than partisan bickering — to address the very real problems facing California.” 

“Senator Wilk will be a valuable addition to the caucus, bringing with him a welcomed new perspective and wealth of experience,” said Newman, policy co-chair of the PSC. “The Problem Solvers Caucus was created two years ago with the belief that the best solutions often come from putting partisan politics aside. I look forward to working closely with Senator Wilk as we continue to pave solutions to real problems facing Californians.” 

The California Problems Solver Caucus was formed in 2021 as a bi-cameral (Senate and Assembly) and party-agnostic (Democrats and Republicans) group dedicated to finding solutions and creating results. It is dedicated to reforming the legislative process to foster an environment that encourages, rather than discourages common-sense solutions.  

Some of the ideas include:  

• A non-partisan attorney general and secretary of state. 

• Consolidation and reorganization of California’s more than 200 state agencies, departments and commissions with clear lines of accountability. 

• A two-year budget cycle, where each even-numbered year the Legislature focuses on oversight of the executive branch and its vast array of departments. 

• A streamlined legislative process for bills with bipartisan support.  

“Bipartisan solutions lead to the best public policies and I am looking forward to working with these like-minded legislators,” said Wilk. 

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.  

