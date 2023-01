A driver crashed into a light post Sunday night in Newhall, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Deputy Jake Drive.

The vehicle’s lone occupant was transported to a hospital by ambulance, according to witnesses on the scene.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials did not have any information available regarding the crash as of 5 p.m. Monday.