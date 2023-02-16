16 arrested on suspicion of DUI over holiday weekend

Over the course of President’s Day weekend, 16 arrests were made in relation to suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

According to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, the bail amounts in regards to the arrests range from $5,000 to $100,000.

Four of the arrests were made on Friday, seven of the arrests were made on Saturday, four of the arrests were made on Sunday and one of the arrests were made on Monday.

“The CHP conducts maximum enforcement during holiday weekends and certain times of the year,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office. “During those times we heighten the amount of officers working shift, the officers are on proactive patrol seeking out impaired drivers.”

DUI Alcohol Causing Injury

According to Greengard, on Sunday at approximately 4:24 p.m., CHP’s Newhall Office received a 911 call in regards to a traffic collision on State Route 126, east of Travel Village. The collision involved two vehicles – a Jeep and a Ford pickup trick.

“He (Jeep driver) collided into the Ford pickup,” said Greengard. “The Ford had two occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.”

Both occupants of the Ford pickup truck sustained injuries.

The 37-year-old driver of the Jeep was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, according to Greengard. The Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of a felony-level DUI due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

He is being held in lieu of $100,00 bail as of the publication of this story.