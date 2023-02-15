American Cancer Society to host Bark For Life March 26

News release

The American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark For Life, presented by Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, is scheduled Sunday, March 26, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

“The paws-itively festive event” is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.

Bark For Life honors and celebrates the healing role that dogs serve as companions who relieve stress and elevate mood. The day will be filled with music, vendors, a photo booth, games, contests (including costumes, and bobbing for hot dogs), and raffles.

Guests can register their dog for $15, and $10 for each additional dog. In-person registration begins at 9:30 a.m. on March 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Online registration is available at SCVBark.org. Registration includes a free goody bag.

Bark For Life is a nationwide event for ACS and a kick-off event for Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, held this year on May 6 at Central Park.

All funds raised support research and local services for patients and survivors. For more information or to register online, go to SCVBark.org, or contact Abby Smith at [email protected]