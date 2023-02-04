Artists association announces 2023 board

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new board of directors for 2023.

“Our organization has helped me in many ways over the past years,” Meressa Naftulin, president and plein air, said in a prepared statement. “I’ve met other artists in our community, taken exceptional workshops at amazing prices, seen talented artists demonstrate at our monthly meetings, and learned about showing my work to the public. As president of SCAA, I am looking forward to continuing our lineup of events. We do a lot and we do it together.”

In addition to Naftulin, the 2023 board members are:

• Charlotte Mullich, vice president and IT/website.

• Kathy Gonzales, past president.

• Sandy Fisher, treasurer.

• Lori Worby Krebs, secretary.

• Gloria Cassidy, membership and scholarships.

• Olga Kaczmar, publicity.

• Gary Friedman, programs.

• Lynda Frautnick, gallery.

• Howard Marcovitch, logistics/facilities.

• Cheri Marcovitch, hospitality, sunshine and historian.

• Laurie Morgan, Canyon Theatre liaison.

• Tobi Beck, newsletter.

• Patty Koscheski, member at large.

• Bonny Butler, social media.

• Jacob Sy Schneider, next gen.

The SCAA board is also looking for additional volunteers and assistance, including a workshop chair (this position will set up SCAA workshops in various media), gallery assistant, plein air assistant, fundraising chair, and web/IT co-chair. Volunteers are also invited to serve on specific committees.

“As part of our outreach program, we welcome newcomers and provide outstanding demo artists free to the Santa Clarita residents who are interested in art,” said the association’s statement. Meetings and demos are held monthly at The Main Theatre on Main Street in Newhall. See www.santaclaritaartist.org for scheduled demos.