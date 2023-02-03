Cause of Canyon Country condo building fire yet to be determined

The cause of the fire that broke out in Canyon Country at a two-story condo building on Thursday and sent one to the hospital has yet to be determined, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 26941 Rainbow Glen Drive at 5:20 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:25 p.m.

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, at 5:31 p.m. it was reported on the scene that fire and smoke was showing. Evacuations for the building were underway. Soon after that, radio dispatch traffic indicated the first-floor fire had been knocked down and firefighters were checking the second story of the building for additional damage.

Photo courtesy from a resident of the apartment building.

Traffic onto Rainbow Glen Drive was blocked from Soledad Canyon Road while firefighters put out the fire and mopped up the scene. Knockdown was achieved at 5:58 p.m., according to Aldana.

At the scene, it appeared as if multiple units on both floors sustained damage. Fire officials would later say the most significant damage was limited to two units. One person was loaded onto a stretcher and transported to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters give medical aid to a person on scene after putting out an apartment fire at 26941 Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

According to Aldana, two patients were medically evaluated on the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“We don’t know that information,” said Aldana.