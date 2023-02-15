Child airlifted to hospital in medical emergency

A child was airlifted to a hospital for a medical emergency Wednesday morning from a home in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Ruben Muñoz, a spokesman for the Fire Department, units responded to a call regarding an “unconscious person.” 

“We got the call at 9:20 a.m. to the 27300 block of Sara Street in the city of Santa Clarita,” Muñoz told The Signal. “We arrived on scene at 9:24.” 

He added that the unconscious person was a child, who was then taken by ambulance to the nearby Golden Oak elementary school to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. The helicopter was en route with the child around 10 a.m., he said. 

“I know everybody’s calling because I think they think something happened at the school,” Muñoz said. “The only reason the school was mentioned is because we just used it as a landing zone.”

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He's a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he's the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, "Family Men Don't Wear Name Brands." Email him at [email protected]

