Child airlifted to hospital in medical emergency

A child was airlifted to a hospital for a medical emergency Wednesday morning from a home in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Ruben Muñoz, a spokesman for the Fire Department, units responded to a call regarding an “unconscious person.”

“We got the call at 9:20 a.m. to the 27300 block of Sara Street in the city of Santa Clarita,” Muñoz told The Signal. “We arrived on scene at 9:24.”

He added that the unconscious person was a child, who was then taken by ambulance to the nearby Golden Oak elementary school to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. The helicopter was en route with the child around 10 a.m., he said.

“I know everybody’s calling because I think they think something happened at the school,” Muñoz said. “The only reason the school was mentioned is because we just used it as a landing zone.”