CHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Acton

Signal file photo.
A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the Los Angeles Communications Center received a call in regards to a hit-and-run traffic collision at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the 7000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road, that involved fatal injuries.  

Los Angeles County Fire Department Engine 80 and CHP Newhall-area units responded to the collision. 

Witnesses told CHP officers that the collision involved a white, single-cab Chevrolet or Ford truck and a motorcycle, according to Greengard. 

At approximately 7 p.m. the motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to Greengard. 

The driver of the truck fled the scene and witnesses said it was last seen traveling westbound on Soledad Canyon Road, west of Briggs Road.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

