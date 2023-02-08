CHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Acton

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the Los Angeles Communications Center received a call in regards to a hit-and-run traffic collision at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the 7000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road, that involved fatal injuries.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Engine 80 and CHP Newhall-area units responded to the collision.

Witnesses told CHP officers that the collision involved a white, single-cab Chevrolet or Ford truck and a motorcycle, according to Greengard.

At approximately 7 p.m. the motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to Greengard.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and witnesses said it was last seen traveling westbound on Soledad Canyon Road, west of Briggs Road.